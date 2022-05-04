Growing up in a working-class household in Bozeman, U.S. congressional candidate Cora Neumann has seen firsthand the challenges of making a living and supporting a family in Montana. As more and more Montanans struggle to make ends meet, we need an independent-minded representative with our best interests at heart.
Housing prices are skyrocketing, homelessness is on the rise, and we’ve all seen too many longtime residents have to leave because they can no longer afford Montana’s cost of living. We need to elect someone who understands and will listen to everyday Montanans, not just wealthy donors. Someone who has walked the walk and genuinely cares about working families. Someone who will fight for good jobs and wages, affordable housing, and the ability of generations of Montanans to afford to live, work, and stay. Cora Neumann is that candidate.
I’ve known Cora personally for several years and I can assure you she's not interested in divisive partisan politics or towing the party line. She’s honest, sincere, driven, and motivated by a selfless desire to improve our quality of life in Montana. She’s running on a strong record of bipartisan accomplishments and, once in Washington, she'll deliver results for Montana families.
Cora’s proven track record helping our most vulnerable citizens confirms she’s a candidate worthy of our vote in the primary this June, and of our trust representing us in D.C. Please join me in voting for Cora Neumann for Congress.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.