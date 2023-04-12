Not long after the federal Assault Weapons Ban expired in 2004, I had coffee with our elected Gallatin County sheriff. The most disturbing topic we discussed was domestic mass shootings. We reluctantly concluded that the gun lobby’s power and money cowed state and federal legislators from introducing common-sense gun laws. A few refills later, he sighed in disgust (I paraphrase): We might as well refer to gunshot victims in this country, kids in school for example, as "offerings" to the Second Amendment. He also thought interpreting it to include military fire power was mistake.
Sadly, every mass shooting becomes just another national tragedy, like hurricanes, drug overdoses, homelessness, epidemics. Meanwhile, at ground zero, the pain and trauma clings hard and fast. Graphic images of the destructive power of AR-15s are seldom released nationally, but locals know the grisly details: From holding crying first responders. Watching teachers vomit in the parking lot. And helping the wounded walk again. I would suggest it’s time every American child’s name, slaughtered by assault weapons, be known at a national level in a memorial as caring as The Quilt, but as permanent as The Wall in D.C. And like Hiroshima every August, we need to hold a ceremony to honor the children-victims as those human beings our society has sacrificed to justify and sanctify the Second Amendment—promulgated in 1791, back when you could get one shot off a minute if you were really good with a musket.
At our American memorial ceremony, all 535 members of Congress should be asked to read the names of American children assassinated by weapons of war during the previous year. Sadly, the trend being what it is, there will always be more than enough names to read.
Ron Pulcini
Bozeman
