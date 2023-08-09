I take issue with the letter of 8/4/23 re: the pool/rec/library proposal as not being frivolous. Perhaps not in regards to an additional library branch, but as far as the pool goes it is a matter of do we really need it or do we just want it? I have been swimming in Bozeman for almost twenty years and have been extremely frustrated at the lack of maintenance/management/staff/hours. The city indoor pool currently closes its' doors at 1:00 p.m. every weekday and is closed on weekends. If there are indeed 1,000 children waiting for swimming lessons that could be why! The city outdoor pool closed for the entire weekend on the hottest days of July due to their staff being needed elsewhere and this pool is currently closed on Saturdays. The pools we do have are underutilized and we do not need a new million dollar pool when these same city issues will follow it. The city indoor pool is currently closed for 6 weeks due to a new roof which most were in agreement happened because of poor maintenance in the past. Thank you city commission and editorial board for stopping this train. Let's open up what we have and keep it open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and if you cannot do so you don't need another pool with the same issues. Just because you are planning to tax us to hire staff/maintenance does not mean they will come! Put your energy into raising funds for a library branch on the West side and keep the pool idea as 'frivolous'! And that comes from an avid swimmer.
Cathy Miller
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.