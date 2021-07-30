Letter to the editor: MSU should require COVID-19 vaccinations for students Charlotte Cleveland Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Many universities and colleges are now requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend college this fall. Hundreds of thousands of students in New York State system and upwards of one million in the California state university system, including students, faculty and staff, must be vaccinated.Montana State University is only providing vaccine and testing. In light of the new COVID-19 variants that are highly contagious, the university must take a stronger stand on stopping the spread of the Delta strain, which in a Scottish study stated that it resulted in twice the hospitalization as the first strain. Also let’s hope the university shows itself to be a good neighbor to the residents of Bozeman and choose not to follow the guidelines from the Montana Office of the Commission of Higher Eduction which does not require students to be vaccinated, not ask for vaccination records and not require wearing masks.Simply put, to save lives the university should require proof of vaccination. Charlotte ClevelandBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Vaccination University Faculty Immunology Education Medicine Montana State University Vaccine State University Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Stewardship act would sustain our outdoor economy Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: US should invest more in reducing global poverty Posted: July 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the unjust actions of our predecessors Posted: July 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Critical race theory just a tool for divisiveness Posted: July 29, 2021 Letter to the editor: Don't require women to register for military draft Posted: July 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back