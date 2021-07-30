Support Local Journalism


Many universities and colleges are now requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend college this fall. Hundreds of thousands of students in New York State system and upwards of one million in the California state university system, including students, faculty and staff, must be vaccinated.

Montana State University is only providing vaccine and testing. In light of the new COVID-19 variants that are highly contagious, the university must take a stronger stand on stopping the spread of the Delta strain, which in a Scottish study stated that it resulted in twice the hospitalization as the first strain.

Also let’s hope the university shows itself to be a good neighbor to the residents of Bozeman and choose not to follow the guidelines from the Montana Office of the Commission of Higher Eduction which does not require students to be vaccinated, not ask for vaccination records and not require wearing masks.

Simply put, to save lives the university should require proof of vaccination.

Charlotte Cleveland

Bozeman

