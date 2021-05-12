Recently, a letter from President Cruzado appeared in the Bozeman Chronicle regarding MSU’s housing priorities. She emphasized that serving students was the purpose of Family and Graduate Housing (FGH), and that the decision to not extend the lease of the roughly 80 families living in FGH was “not an easy decision for anyone in the university to make.”
Of course this would not be an easy decision to make. Revoking housing for anyone who doesn’t make six figures in Bozeman right now is a difficult decision. This begs the question, though: who exactly made those decisions, and why? As a graduate student myself, I can assure you that I was not involved. In fact, no student I know of was asked for input.
Given that “Last September, I (President Cruzado) approved a plan… to open all available units to students,” this appears to be a unilateral decision made without oversight. The recent protests (at which graduate students were present) would indicate that this was, on some level, an unpopular decision — as well it should be! Displacing families is never the correct solution.
This is presented to us as a zero-sum game that nobody wins. If this is indeed the case, it would seem to be an extreme lack of foresight by the administration, headed by President Cruzado herself, not anticipating the housing crisis that has been developing over the last decade-plus.
What does the university, who employs more people than anyone else in Bozeman, and who owns more land than almost anyone here in town, plan to do to address the housing crisis they are helping to create? Given that many of these decisions — past and future — greatly affect Bozeman, we deserve to be more informed.