The Dec. 23 Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that the Government’s chief watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, had found serious regional disparities (larger payments to southern farmers) and gross overpayments ($3 billion in overpayments to corn farmers) in USDA’s farm program payment scheme in 2019.
One of the sub-lines in the article is that the impetus for these payments was to remedy the harm imposed by Trump’s 2018 shotgun tariff policies on China and other key trading partners. Also, USDA policy makers, in establishing the payment scheme, failed to act on cautions flagged by USDA economists. However, the biggest related story occurred in 2018 and as Paul Harvey used to say, “here is the rest of the story.”
The Economic Research Service — a small USDA agency which conducted world-class public service research on food and agriculture for nearly a century — came under severe attack early on by the Trump administration. ERS data-based research findings were inconvenient for the new administration, which prioritized short-term political expediency over all other policy factors and was hostile toward federal workers. What was the result? ERS was moved to Kansas City from its long time D.C. location with employees ordered to relocate practically overnight: most chose to leave instead. A former ERS administrator noted that ERS was decimated to the point that it could no longer perform the functions it was created to perform.
As a 35-year retired USDA employee who worked in ERS, I feel that the waste flagged by GAO would not likely have occurred if ERS had still been close to D.C. policy makers. I urge every citizen to support the “Cost of Relocations Act” to safeguard us from future debacles like the forced move of ERS by the previous administration.
