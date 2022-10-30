In Montana bicyclists have no rights on the city streets or state highways. I have been bicycling several thousand miles per year for over 35 years, and I have learned that bicyclists have to continually practice "defensive riding" in order to stay alive. Automobile drivers are generally observant of bicyclists — but there is a small percentage who totally disrespect bicyclists. Couple that with the drivers who are distracted — busy with their cell phones — and you can understand how dangerous it is for bicyclists on Montana's roads. In North Carolina there are signs on the highways stating that "Bicyclists have the Right to the Entire Lane." In Minnesota, motorists are required to give bicyclists at least 4 feet of clearance when they pass them. If I had a dollar for every time that I have been forced off the road or almost had my elbow clipped by a motorist "buzzing" me at 70 mph — I would be rich. I don't even think about riding my bicycle after dark.
The truth is that bicyclists have to practice "ultimate defensive riding" in Montana — you have no rights on the road here. You may be "legally right" — but being right doesn't do you any good after you get hit by a car or truck — the bicyclist always loses. Motorists need to slow down for bicycles and give them lots of room on Montana's roads — bicyclists have just as much right on the highway as a motor vehicle.
Dean Peterson
Belgrade
