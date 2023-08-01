I would like to thank the greater Bozeman community for the support it has given since my wife’s death due the morel mushroom poisoning at Dave’s Sushi. Bozeman hospital, doctors, nurses, palliative care staff worked tirelessly for days to try and safe her life while helping me deal with the sudden and unexpected trauma. Friends and neighbors provided food, helped care for my dogs so that I could support to my wife in her final struggle. Local professional services — funeral, tax, legal, banking and insurance helped me navigate the byzantine process of closing an estate. Friends from Big Sky Ski, Montana State faculty, staff and students sent cards and letters that provided comfort during the quiet, lonely hours. Local business — Alara, Vino Per Tutti, AC-1 hotel, Elles Belles, Ridge Gym trainers, Gem Gallery, Montana Honey, Mavens Market, and others I know I have forgotten have been generous to a fault. Perhaps most touching are the folks that come up to me at the grocery store, library, farmers market, the dog park and ask if it was my wife and offer kind words of support, a hug, a pat on the back. The support on social media platforms has also been moving and welcome.
In stark contrast, Ellie Staley and her team at the Downtown Bozeman Partnership (DBP) voted to support the restaurant rather than more than 50 true victims. Staley’s position is callous and immoral. It has added to the pain and suffering of all of us whose lives have been upended. I will not let the actions of a few alter my belief that Montana and its people are the last best place to live. I am proud to call this community my home.
Jonathan Ventura
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.