Mr. Bach: As a non-veteran and an independent, I also agree with Roger Koopman's recent letter about voting. But Orville, a majority of the members of the Democratic Party do not agree with the system.
After the election of 2016, Hillary Clinton claimed the system was rigged and the Russians were involved. To this day she says that. The American people spent millions to investigate with no results. Many Democratic members of Congress voted not to certify Electoral College votes of some states. Many Democratic members of congress said many of the same things about the 2016 election as Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale said about the 2020 election.
Also many people threaten President Trump and Washington D.C with violence. Remember one celebrity holding up Trump's severed head, another saying she would like to blow up the capital and the many riots against the government and its buildings that occurred. How about all the Republican leaders that were harassed and shot between Jan. 2016 and Jan. 2020.
And about Liz Cheney. She broke her oath of office when she voted to impeach Trump. At the time of her vote he was not a sitting President. That goes against the Constitution.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.