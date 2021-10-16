Letter to the editor: Morrison's vision needed on Bozeman City Commission Jo Anne Troxel Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucky for us, Joey Morrison is running for the city commission. It is refreshing to hear a voice that speaks to the concerns of ordinary Bozeman citizens like you and me. He speaks about matters that that concern so many of us as we experience a Bozeman that is changing dramatically and leaving many of us behind.Joey Morrison is concerned about affordable housing , and the necessary infrastructure it supports such as teachers, firemen, cooks, waiters, service workers of all kinds, and low-income folks. He believes in investing in child care; he believes mental mental healthcare is a necessity for a healthy community. He envisions a Bozeman community that serves us all, not just the wealthy. He takes these priorities seriously, and will work diligently to make them happen. I believe his vision is one that is responsive to the current Bozeman and what it needs to fulfill its promise to each and every one of us. We need this sincere and innovative candidate on the commission, a voice for the poor and working class. Jo Anne TroxelBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Morrison Bozeman Work Economics Sociology Community Candidate Voice Working Class Vision Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Free enterprise competition the driver of success Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunnignham, Coburn and Madgic best fits for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Who are these wolf hunting regulations actually for? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Call GOP reps out for their unpatriotic behavior Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Partnerships key to grizzly bear recovery success Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back