Lucky for us, Joey Morrison is running for the city commission. It is refreshing to hear a voice that speaks to the concerns of ordinary Bozeman citizens like you and me. He speaks about matters that that concern so many of us as we experience a Bozeman that is changing dramatically and leaving many of us behind.

Joey Morrison is concerned about affordable housing , and the necessary infrastructure it supports such as teachers, firemen, cooks, waiters, service workers of all kinds, and low-income folks. He believes in investing in child care; he believes mental mental healthcare is a necessity for a healthy community. He envisions a Bozeman community that serves us all, not just the wealthy. He takes these priorities seriously, and will work diligently to make them happen.

I believe his vision is one that is responsive to the current Bozeman and what it needs to fulfill its promise to each and every one of us. We need this sincere and innovative candidate on the commission, a voice for the poor and working class.

Jo Anne Troxel

Bozeman

