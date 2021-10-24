Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Zehra Osman Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Having been a planner for a good chunk of my 35-plus year career, I know that accurately defining a problem is what brings about the best solutions, not more planners. A problem cannot be solved if it is not completely understood. That’s why I’m voting for Joey Morrison for Bozeman City Commission’s two-year-seat. Joey’s experience as a crisis worker for Haven, the Help Center, and the Warming Center, and his experience as a renter in today’s skyrocketing rental market will sharpen the commission’s understanding of Bozeman’s most challenging issues. I want Joey Morrison on the city commission to represent these perspectives so that we know what needs to be addressed in order for Bozeman to become a vibrant community for all our neighbors and a place where young people can put down roots. After all, who is Bozeman growing for? Zehra OsmanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Morrison Experience Commission Finance Economics Institutes Warming Center Bozeman Help Center Planner Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Roby, Jeanne Marjorie Posted: 53 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Delighting in Donald Trump's eventual demise Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back