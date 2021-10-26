Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Alice Buckley Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am about to participate in one of our great privileges and responsibilities as citizens, the right to vote, and am proud to support Joey Morrison.In the wake of a challenging legislative session, hope has been hard to come by in the world of politics, but I feel hopeful and energized by Joey’s campaign. His campaign means more to me than a seat on the Bozeman City Commission, it feels like a shift in local politics. This is a shift toward meeting people where they are, by knocking door after door to listen to the stories of people across Bozeman. It’s a shift toward lifting up everyone in our community because the way we are growing is leaving people behind; a shift towards ensuring health care, housing, child care, and education are accessible for all. It is intentionally creating space and energy for young people to engage in local politics and feel like their voice and vote and future matter. I hope Joey wins a seat on the commission and, more fervently, I hope campaigns like Joey’s and Christopher Coburn’s, inspire us all to the work of creating an equitable, inclusive, resilient, and beautiful future for Bozeman and to broaden the lived experiences of those in public service. The work is hard, and also full of joy. I feel indebted to Joey’s campaign for the hope it's filled me with; join me in voting for him. Alice BuckleyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Morrison Shift Campaign Politics Institutes Seat Door Vote Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's elections are vitally important this year Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back