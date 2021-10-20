Support Local Journalism


As a third generation Montanan and born and raised Bozemanite, I write to express my support and enthusiasm for the city commission candidate Joey Morrison. I can confidently attest that Joey will work tirelessly to make Bozeman a place where everyone can thrive, not just those who have large incomes. Joey will also consider the contributions of existing members of our community when formulating policy.

I think it is high time we elect a young, energetic, open-minded commissioner who is not disillusioned by the limitations of bureaucracy and government. Please consider voting for Joey come November.

Maxwell Kirchhoff

Bozeman

