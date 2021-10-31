Letter to the editor: Morrison will support people at the heart of Bozeman Natalie Wilkinson Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m voting for Joey Morrison for Bozeman City Commission because I know he will be accountable to the people at the heart of the Bozeman community and economy — that is, our teachers, students, nonprofit workers, care workers, construction workers, and service industry workers. Joey is a young renter who has worked and volunteered for years in a variety of crisis and care roles for community organizations, and has genuine skin in the game in the push for affordable housing, livable wages, mental health care, climate resilience, and child care.As a young person who was born and raised in Bozeman, many people I care about have been displaced by rising housing costs, and I question my ability to have a future here. Yet many city commissioners have taken a passive role as if to say “sorry, there’s nothing we can do.” But there are things the city can do. With Joey as commissioner, here are a few stances that could address the housing crisis: 1) a progressive tax on second home owners (rather than continuing to gouge the pockets of everyday people), 2) support for tenants’ right to organize, and 3) zoning that promotes dense family housing (while being sensitive to the existing environmental resources and layout of Bozeman communities.) If elected, Joey doesn’t have a choice but to take courageous action on the commission, because his own housing and community is at stake. Joey will also support policy that puts resources toward our crisis and care organizations in Bozeman.The city’s claims of being “the best place to live” are hollow when well-resourced people are the only ones who have a chance to live well here. Vote for Joey Morrison to support the people who are contributing so much to the community in being able to put down roots here. Natalie WilkinsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Morrison Bozeman Economics Politics Work Commerce Commissioner Policy Care Ability Stance Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Mennenga, Jay Warren Posted: 1 a.m. Rich, Dennis Lee Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 31, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back