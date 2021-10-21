Support Local Journalism


I'm supporting Joey Morrison for Bozeman City Commission. I'm encouraged that he is focused on affordable housing, climate resilience, and healthy public schools.

Joey is devoted to our community, having worked and volunteered with so many organizations — from Haven, to the Bozeman Help Center, to Bridgercare, Big Sky Youth Empowerment, and the Sunrise Movement of Gallatin County. I'm really excited about his leadership, his youthful passion, and the strong vision he will bring to Bozeman as it faces the challenges ahead.

Betsy Gaines Quammen

Bozeman

