Joey Morrison is a genuine, working person. Joey cares about average people and he wants to make Bozeman a less expensive, more community-oriented city. He is young, energetic, open-minded, serious yet humorous, disciplined, and hard working. He is running against a good, competent person.I believe Joey is a better choice because he is undaunted by bureaucracy, fresh in his perspective, embracing of new ideas, and full of the willpower and energy required to make Bozeman a place where everyone can thrive, not just those who have large incomes.We are lucky to have Joey in the race. Bozeman residents deserve someone who considers the contributions of working class and longtime members of our community.Young, working class, and longtime Bozeman residents deserve a candidate who takes their needs seriously and will work to temper the enthusiasm many city commissioners have for growth, growth, growth — and more growth. Joey believes in us and he fights for us. Joey will not take the standard city commission answer of "it's complicated" to the problem of breakaway, mindless, favors-the-rich growth. Joey wants a place where neighbor helps neighbor. He knows that current real estate values are foreclosing working people's dreams. Joey believes everyone should have a chance to share in the security and joy of living here. He believes in the people who turn on the lights, sweep out the storerooms, serve the dinners, drive the trucks, educate the children, put out the fires, help the homeless, chop the wood and carry the water so that Bozeman might tout itself "the most livable place" (city motto).He has specific plans to make Bozeman a community of souls living together.Please check the box by Joey Morrison for city commission. Steve KirchhoffBozeman