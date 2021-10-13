Letter to the editor: Morrison will be a voice for Bozeman's working class Amelia Fountain Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I was walking downtown the other day, browsing the windows of businesses both new and old, and noticed a disturbing trend: many of these businesses have limited hours or are altogether closed on certain days. They don’t have enough employees. Though the labor shortage is a well-known national problem, Bozeman is facing a unique situation. Working class people are unable to afford living within city limits and are moving elsewhere to seek employment and build community. As a working class person who was raised in Bozeman, the cost of living in my hometown is becoming too high to be sustainable.It’s easy to feel like Bozeman’s economic and housing trajectory is spinning out of our control, but Joey Morrison, a fellow worker and community advocate, is running for a seat on Bozeman’s city commission to make sure that doesn’t happen. Joey understands the financial stress of being a renter in Bozeman, being one himself. He understands how frustrating and degrading it is to be sucked dry paying too high rent with too low wages. That’s why he’s running with affordable housing as a pinnacle priority of his campaign. Commission members have the power to require developers to include truly affordable housing in their plans in order to be approved to build. They are the gatekeepers that get to decide what is built and who it’s built for, and Joey will make sure that future developments don’t just serve the wealthiest of us.I am casting my vote for Joey Morrison on Nov. 2, and if you care about housing the community of people who cook your food, clean your homes, deliver your newspapers and make Bozeman the beautiful place it is, you’ll do the same. Amelia FountainBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Morrison Bozeman Working Class Economics Commerce Building Industry Work Cost Of Living Affordable Housing Paying Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Support Herrington for municipal court judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to continue serving on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wipe the slate clean, elect newcomers to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn deserve your vote Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Our picks for the Bozeman City Commission: Cunningham, Coburn, Talago and Madgic Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back