During the past year, two of our friends, who had saved for years to buy a house Bozeman, had to buy instead in Livingston and Belgrade—making it a long drive during snowy winters to commute to work in Bozeman, the town they love. We know others in town whose rent has doubled or who have had to abandon their business because of wildly escalating real estate values. This housing crisis has been brewing for a while, but now it has spilled over, creating a sense of desperation for ourselves, our friends, and our neighbors.

Because of the housing crisis in Bozeman, I am supporting Joey Morrison for City Commission. This issue is a prime (though not exclusive) focus for Mr. Morrison, as is explained on his campaign website https://www.joeyforbozeman.com/. He is young, energetic, not beholden to special interests, and willing to work through bureaucratic details necessary to improve the housing situation, especially for people with modest incomes. He also wants to combat the mentality that growth at any cost is an important objective. Without substantial new affordable housing becoming available, Bozeman will simply continue to become a town exclusively for the affluent.

I strongly endorse Joey Morrison for city commission and hope you find out more about him so you can support him too.

Billy G. Smith

Bozeman

