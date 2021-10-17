Letter to the editor: Morrison the right pick for Bozeman City Commission Billy G. Smith Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save During the past year, two of our friends, who had saved for years to buy a house Bozeman, had to buy instead in Livingston and Belgrade—making it a long drive during snowy winters to commute to work in Bozeman, the town they love. We know others in town whose rent has doubled or who have had to abandon their business because of wildly escalating real estate values. This housing crisis has been brewing for a while, but now it has spilled over, creating a sense of desperation for ourselves, our friends, and our neighbors.Because of the housing crisis in Bozeman, I am supporting Joey Morrison for City Commission. This issue is a prime (though not exclusive) focus for Mr. Morrison, as is explained on his campaign website https://www.joeyforbozeman.com/. He is young, energetic, not beholden to special interests, and willing to work through bureaucratic details necessary to improve the housing situation, especially for people with modest incomes. He also wants to combat the mentality that growth at any cost is an important objective. Without substantial new affordable housing becoming available, Bozeman will simply continue to become a town exclusively for the affluent. I strongly endorse Joey Morrison for city commission and hope you find out more about him so you can support him too. Billy G. SmithBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Morrison Crisis Real Estate Bozeman Economics Commerce Value Friend Neighbor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 17, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back