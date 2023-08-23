As a long-time educator and human rights organizer to advance the safety and status of all women, girls and those most under-represented in our community, I am supporting women’s human rights Champion Joey Morrison and his multi-generational and multicultural Campaign as Bozeman’s next Mayor. Joey Morrison will move forward our hard-fought Human Rights goals of personal and community safety, economic equity and security, defense of our health care and bodily autonomy as well as strong commitments to our City’s climate and sustainability so all can be welcome here. Joey’s a practical visionary who will lead with inclusion, compassion, purpose and real solutions to be accountable to our residents.
All of us organizing for social justice, others in the non-profit, education and business sectors, continue to contribute our time and talents to advance Pay Equity, Non-Discrimination Ordinances, Child Care and Safe Housing & Cities to create the conditions for real opportunity to live and work in our Bozeman.
Many of these Human Rights are Policies in the City of Bozeman — thanks to all of us — but more are needed and so are Leaders who are strongly, compassionately dedicated to implement them so all can Belong in our Community.
When elected as Bozeman’s new Mayor, Joey Morrison will commit to prioritizing the human needs, safety and sustainability of our community, to lead and boldly implement our City’s Human Rights, equity and fairness policies and programs by convening together those most impacted as well as those responsible for advancing them. Using his forward-looking leadership, Joey will help us meet current challenges and turn them into opportunities we need for the future of our community.
Please join me and many others who want bold, new leadership for our growing and diverse community so that everyone can Belong in Bozeman. Morrison for Mayor!
Jan Strout
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.