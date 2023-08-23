Let the news come to you

As a long-time educator and human rights organizer to advance the safety and status of all women, girls and those most under-represented in our community, I am supporting women’s human rights Champion Joey Morrison and his multi-generational and multicultural Campaign as Bozeman’s next Mayor. Joey Morrison will move forward our hard-fought Human Rights goals of personal and community safety, economic equity and security, defense of our health care and bodily autonomy as well as strong commitments to our City’s climate and sustainability so all can be welcome here. Joey’s a practical visionary who will lead with inclusion, compassion, purpose and real solutions to be accountable to our residents.

All of us organizing for social justice, others in the non-profit, education and business sectors, continue to contribute our time and talents to advance Pay Equity, Non-Discrimination Ordinances, Child Care and Safe Housing & Cities to create the conditions for real opportunity to live and work in our Bozeman.

Many of these Human Rights are Policies in the City of Bozeman — thanks to all of us — but more are needed and so are Leaders who are strongly, compassionately dedicated to implement them so all can Belong in our Community.

