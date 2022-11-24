I am using this outlet to vent my gripes about the terrible drivers in Bozeman. First off, from my observation, it appears that about 75% of the drivers in this town do not have a clue about which lane to turn into when they are executing either a right or left turn. This same 75 % also have no clue about who has the right-of-way at an uncontrolled intersection. I am really surprised there are not more collisions as a result of this.
Then there are those who drive their car when it is covered with snow and the only part not covered in snow is the area that the windshield wipers clear. These people cannot see out of any window other than their windshield. All their lights are covered so you cannot tell if they are applying their brakes or turning. At night it is even difficult to see them approaching because their headlights are covered.
I just wish some of these offenders would be stopped by the police and handed out some $200 tickets. I don't think it would take too long before word got around and these people would learn what lane to turn into, to sweep the snow off their cars, and to slow down and yield to the person on the right at an uncontrolled intersection.
Stephen Geiger
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.