Letter to the editor: More space can be found in the Law and Justice Center

Wendy Claeys
Oct 28, 2021

The front page of Sunday's Chronicle showed the office of a deputy clerk at our super-crowded Law and Justice Center. It shows us all that a very long wall is currently stuffed clear to the ceiling with file folders. I imagine other offices are, as well.

The easy way to make lots of office room in a heartbeat is to change from paper files to secure electronic files. I did this well over a decade ago in my financial services practice. It was nearly effortless and doubled the available office space. It also saved a great deal of time and postage, and better protected confidentiality, going forward.

Getting started is as simple as establishing simple protocols, and then scanning and compliantly labelling the files. Then the mountains of paper files can all be shredded. The present space crunch is largely by choice.

As taxpayers, let's vote for a healthy no-cost change of outdated protocol rather than paying for all those files to be moved! Everyone benefits! Thanks to the Chronicle for the eye-opening photo. Oh, did I mention all those files are an enormous and totally unnecessary fire hazard?

Wendy Claeys
Manhattan