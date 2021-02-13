I am wondering who will really address the plight of the homeless in Bozeman. Is it the elected officials whom I am told really don't want them here, the locals, and the folks that work for the nonprofits that can barely pay their own bills. Perhaps it is the people who are actually buying the homeless lunch and paying for their hotel rooms in secret.
Is it solely the responsibility of the nonprofit sector to carry this burden? Of course HRDC has done a tremendous job and the city seems to be getting on board with its limited grants. But whose responsibility is it because we all know the homeless are drug addicts, mental health cases and just using the system — isn't that what we tell ourselves?
Some in the nonprofit world would tell you being homeless isn't a crisis by itself. Have you tried it? Of course a few homeless choose to be that way, some of them are mentally ill. Is it our job to lock them up, to commit them, to eradicate them? We all know 50% of those living in the valley are a paycheck away from being homeless and most of those are your mental health workers. Homelessness can happen to any of us. It does not discriminate.
We all have more in common with the dirty bums on the corner than you might think, we are all humans and deserve to be treated as such. Folks seem to treat their dogs better than the homeless, a nuisance that won’t go away, the problem is expanding and will continue to grow.
Gallatin Valley needs to come up with an approach that encompasses the whole person and multiple agencies that involve the public.
