General Mathew Ridgway wrote "Physical courage is never in short supply in a fighting army. Moral courage sometimes is." Since the horrendous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan, I have been asking where is the accountability? Why didn't any Generals or Admirals question the withdrawal plan? When the highest national authority (President Biden) left Bagram Air Base and reduced the number of troops from 2,500 to 600 why didn't some general say this is stupid and will likely get people killed. Who was responsible for force protection at Hamid Karzai International Airport?In the past, when generals and admirals disagreed with the commander in chief on a policy decision they would resign and make a statement to the press. An example is when General Mattis (then secretary of defense) resigned because he disagreed with President Trump's policy in Syria. General Milley (chairman of the joint staff), Secretary Austin and any members of the joint staff and CENTCOM command that approved this horrendous plan or sat by and did nothing should have resigned. It is sad to think that the only thing in short supply to the leadership at the Pentagon and at CENTCOM is moral courage. They seem to be more concerned about their next job than of the welfare of the military. To date, only one individual is being held accountable for the Afghan disaster, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. Lt. Col. Scheller is the Marine officer that risked his career by questioning the botched withdrawal and requesting accountability. This Marine with 6 combat tours and 17 years of service was placed in the brig pending court martial. The Generals wanted to make an example of Scheller to stifle any criticism of the incompetent withdrawal. Moral courage may be in short supply at the Pentagon, but Lt. Col. Scheller has plenty. Hank AdamsBozeman