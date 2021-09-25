Support Local Journalism


Recently I saw an advertisement of Iceland’s glaciers saying, "Come See Our Glaciers Before They Disappear." I immediately connected the dots, including commercial profit at the expense of the environment, between the futures of Iceland’s glaciers to that of wolves which could vanish from Montana wilderness.

A 3-2 vote of the Montana Fish and Game Commission implemented repugnant wolf hunting practices, including baiting, snaring and night hunting, enacted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gianforte. In doing so, all ignored the science showing wolves are critical to maintaining healthy ecosystems and are not significantly impacting elk numbers.

Spiritual traditions were also ignored by Gianforte et al. I am a practicing Buddhist. Buddhism teaches all things are connected, each valued for its inherent nature. Privileged to see wolves in Montana forests, I know both are true. Slipping through trees, crossing a stream, then silently disappearing, wolves are one with wilderness. My experiences with them have been spiritual awakenings and lessons in grace.

One would think spiritual teachings and/or the findings of evolutionary science would convince Gianforte et al. of wolves’ mystery and uniqueness. For them to do anything less than fully protecting Montana’s very small number and vulnerable wolves is pathetic and pitiful — tragic for themselves, an affront to their god, slaps in the face to truths revealed by science.

Due to the efforts of conservation groups and nearly 200 Native organizations and nations, the Fish and Wildlife Service is undertaking a formal review of the status of wolves in the western U.S. Contact Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (https://www.doi.gov/contact-us) and urge her to increase wolf protections. Hopefully soon we’ll see advertisements proclaiming "Majestic Montana: Protecting Wolves for Posterity." And because everything is connected, glaciers, including Montana’s, might be saved too.

Michael Smith

Bozeman

