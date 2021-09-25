Letter to the editor: Montana's wolves need more stringent protection Michael Smith Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recently I saw an advertisement of Iceland’s glaciers saying, "Come See Our Glaciers Before They Disappear." I immediately connected the dots, including commercial profit at the expense of the environment, between the futures of Iceland’s glaciers to that of wolves which could vanish from Montana wilderness.A 3-2 vote of the Montana Fish and Game Commission implemented repugnant wolf hunting practices, including baiting, snaring and night hunting, enacted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gianforte. In doing so, all ignored the science showing wolves are critical to maintaining healthy ecosystems and are not significantly impacting elk numbers.Spiritual traditions were also ignored by Gianforte et al. I am a practicing Buddhist. Buddhism teaches all things are connected, each valued for its inherent nature. Privileged to see wolves in Montana forests, I know both are true. Slipping through trees, crossing a stream, then silently disappearing, wolves are one with wilderness. My experiences with them have been spiritual awakenings and lessons in grace. One would think spiritual teachings and/or the findings of evolutionary science would convince Gianforte et al. of wolves’ mystery and uniqueness. For them to do anything less than fully protecting Montana’s very small number and vulnerable wolves is pathetic and pitiful — tragic for themselves, an affront to their god, slaps in the face to truths revealed by science.Due to the efforts of conservation groups and nearly 200 Native organizations and nations, the Fish and Wildlife Service is undertaking a formal review of the status of wolves in the western U.S. Contact Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (https://www.doi.gov/contact-us) and urge her to increase wolf protections. Hopefully soon we’ll see advertisements proclaiming "Majestic Montana: Protecting Wolves for Posterity." And because everything is connected, glaciers, including Montana’s, might be saved too. Michael SmithBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Gianforte Politics Economics Sport Advertising Hunting Advertisement Montana Science Number Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Forest management can do good things for wildlife Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Corporate taxes a misguided way to raise revenue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccines can help end this, please get the shot Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham motivated by community-first ideals Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Caring for others in the middle of a climate crisis Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back