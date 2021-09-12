Support Local Journalism


If somebody comes into your private business and threatens your life, should it be illegal to ask them to leave? Well, that is what just happened in Montana.

Our Republican Legislature and Republican governor have recently passed a bill, HB 702, which makes it unlawful for a Montana business owner to protect themselves, their business property and their employees from unvaccinated customers. To our state leaders, sparing a willfully unvaccinated person the inconvenience of being “discriminated against” has become more important than allowing a business owner the right to decide who they feel they and their employees can safely conduct business with.

It’s shameful enough that we live in a country that allows private businesses like bakeries to refuse to do business with gay people. It’s doubly shameful and downright dangerous that we live in the only state in the union that has made it illegal for businesses to refuse unvaccinated patrons who might well transmit a highly contagious, deadly disease.

Doug Mavor

Bozeman

