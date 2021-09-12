Letter to the editor: Montana's vaccine 'discrimination' law is shameful Doug Mavor Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If somebody comes into your private business and threatens your life, should it be illegal to ask them to leave? Well, that is what just happened in Montana.Our Republican Legislature and Republican governor have recently passed a bill, HB 702, which makes it unlawful for a Montana business owner to protect themselves, their business property and their employees from unvaccinated customers. To our state leaders, sparing a willfully unvaccinated person the inconvenience of being “discriminated against” has become more important than allowing a business owner the right to decide who they feel they and their employees can safely conduct business with. It’s shameful enough that we live in a country that allows private businesses like bakeries to refuse to do business with gay people. It’s doubly shameful and downright dangerous that we live in the only state in the union that has made it illegal for businesses to refuse unvaccinated patrons who might well transmit a highly contagious, deadly disease. Doug MavorBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Business Montana Employee Commerce Politics Work Owner Country Governor Discrimination Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Makatura, David Warren Posted: 20 minutes ago. Dowdy, Virginia Posted: 20 minutes ago. Guest column: Body-worn cameras a good investment for Gallatin County Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Rosendale cares about Montana, is a friend to vets Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montanans have the opportunity to help people in need Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back