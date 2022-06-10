As a mother, an alum of the Montana public school system, a Christian, a member of a family of gun owners, and an American devastated by the events of the past several weeks, I want to send a clear message to the officials that Montanans have elected to provide leadership for and on behalf of our state. To Sen. Daines, Congressman Rosendale, and Gov. Gianforte in particular: This has to stop. We must find it within us to move past partisan rancor and enact solutions to keep our children safe. If we are unable to do this most basic thing, we are failing as a society, and I know that America can be better than this.
But we need leadership. The moral arc of the universe will not bend unless we bend it. We need your leadership. As influential Republicans, you have the power and an opportunity to make common sense moves that will protect Montanans from being slaughtered. Strengthening background checks, enacting extreme risk laws, and prohibiting domestic abusers from purchasing or possessing guns is common sense. And we need common sense, not ideology. It makes sense for Montana to be the source of Republican leadership on this — we have always been a state known for our common sense, and we can be a model to the rest of our country on how to more safely live with guns.
I pray that God will give you the wisdom and strength to lead on this. I’m sending my toddler to preschool for the first time in six weeks and counting on you to do all in your considerable power to keep him safe.
