Montana’s Republican government is working to give more control of management of game to wealthy landowners and to increase their ability to benefit financially from Montana’s publicly owned wildlife. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is forced to consider landowners in addition to biological considerations in setting population objectives. As a result the FWP is in a Catch-22 situation since landowners control access to their lands.

The overabundance of elk indicated by population objectives for many units exists on lands where access by the public is restricted or denied. There are no elk overpopulations on public lands open to public access. In fact elk and deer populations on public lands open to public access are consistently below biological carrying capacity. But private and public lands are combined in harvest units. By forcing the FWP to increase harvest of elk and deer within units that are over objective the situation is exacerbated. Populations on public land open to public access decline because of excessive hunting and the number of elk on private and public land closed to public access continues to increase.

First shoulder seasons on private land. Then shoulder seasons on public land despite overwhelming public opposition. Now proposals to increase elk seasons by weeks before and after the general season and to open elk cow permits to out of state hunters.

Montana’s hunters want more elk on public land and better access to public land. Montana’s Republican government is working against Montana hunters by forcing MDFWP to increase harvests that fall disproportionately on public land elk. Republicans defeated legislation to allow corner crossing and thereby increase public access to public land. They support land owners and oppose Forest Service attempts to maintain historic public access. It is time to call them out — stop supporting Republicans that take away your hunting opportunities.

Nike Stevens

Bozeman

