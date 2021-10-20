Letter to the editor: Montana's GOP government working against hunters Nike Stevens Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana’s Republican government is working to give more control of management of game to wealthy landowners and to increase their ability to benefit financially from Montana’s publicly owned wildlife. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is forced to consider landowners in addition to biological considerations in setting population objectives. As a result the FWP is in a Catch-22 situation since landowners control access to their lands.The overabundance of elk indicated by population objectives for many units exists on lands where access by the public is restricted or denied. There are no elk overpopulations on public lands open to public access. In fact elk and deer populations on public lands open to public access are consistently below biological carrying capacity. But private and public lands are combined in harvest units. By forcing the FWP to increase harvest of elk and deer within units that are over objective the situation is exacerbated. Populations on public land open to public access decline because of excessive hunting and the number of elk on private and public land closed to public access continues to increase. First shoulder seasons on private land. Then shoulder seasons on public land despite overwhelming public opposition. Now proposals to increase elk seasons by weeks before and after the general season and to open elk cow permits to out of state hunters.Montana’s hunters want more elk on public land and better access to public land. Montana’s Republican government is working against Montana hunters by forcing MDFWP to increase harvests that fall disproportionately on public land elk. Republicans defeated legislation to allow corner crossing and thereby increase public access to public land. They support land owners and oppose Forest Service attempts to maintain historic public access. It is time to call them out — stop supporting Republicans that take away your hunting opportunities. Nike StevensBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elk Public Land Zoology Politics Agriculture Montana Republicans Government Hunter Deer Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Chicken bones, a gang of elk and a neighbor's weed smells: Police Reports for Tuesday, Oct. 19 Posted: 5:30 p.m. City approves rezoning for proposed housing project on county land in Bozeman Posted: 1:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic knows Bozeman's challenges, deserves support Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bowen the best candidate for municipal court judge Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: Morrison will work to make sure everyone can thrive in Bozeman Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back