How we use our power reveals our character, and how we manage our fear of the unknown reveals our courage. Those who use their power to silence voices they don’t understand have neither character nor courage.

At one time or another, each of us has either called someone or been called by someone — “other.” Pick a nation, a religion, a way of dress, a group like “jocks” or “skaters,” or some other label; labeling people by their attributes has been used as a tool to exert dominance and control over those deemed less deserving or less capable, or simply other, for generations.

The practice of othering is a tremendously effective tool to dehumanize people we don’t agree with or don’t understand. And once we have stripped others of their humanity, it is quite easy to treat them barbarically.

