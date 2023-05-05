How we use our power reveals our character, and how we manage our fear of the unknown reveals our courage. Those who use their power to silence voices they don’t understand have neither character nor courage.
At one time or another, each of us has either called someone or been called by someone — “other.” Pick a nation, a religion, a way of dress, a group like “jocks” or “skaters,” or some other label; labeling people by their attributes has been used as a tool to exert dominance and control over those deemed less deserving or less capable, or simply other, for generations.
The practice of othering is a tremendously effective tool to dehumanize people we don’t agree with or don’t understand. And once we have stripped others of their humanity, it is quite easy to treat them barbarically.
Thirty seconds of research into the history of propaganda reveals a tragic legacy of means by which othering has been used to dehumanize people for the purposes of oppression, conquest and erasure. As I would offer back in my classroom teaching days, it’s pretty difficult to acknowledge someone else’s humanity and still hate them enough to carry out the atrocities humans have done to one another throughout the ages.
Protecting the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of all of the people under its purview is the primary purpose of government in democratic societies throughout the world. But increasingly in these United States, it seems the power of the state is not to be used to uplift those who are oppressed or to expand our collective rights; rather, our elected “leaders” seem to believe the power of the state should be used as a cudgel not a shield.
And for the record, that’s the definition of fascism.
Bill Stoddart
Bozeman
