I remember when Montanans were leery, even hostile, about bad-tempered pushy city slickers like Greg Gianforte. Instead, he was elected governor. Now, due to his own ignorance of Montana rules, his lust for making wild animals suffer and die has been exposed for all to see.

The governor “harvested” a wolf who never did a thing to him or any other human by first trapping its paw, or perhaps its tongue, in a steel trap, causing it to writhe and flail for hours in pain and pure terror, and then coldly killing it. What kind of a man, or Christian for that matter, does this for sport and pleasure?

Please, Montanans, don’t make the same mistake twice. Make this outsider a one-termer. In the meantime, I suggest the governor might want to find a more sporting sport.

Robin Heyer

Bozeman

