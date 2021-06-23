Us Montanans love to call ourselves nature lovers. We pretend to care about the environment; that is until the next multi-million dollar development guarantees our retirement fund. We think we are the last bastions of the Wild West, protectors of God's land. Meanwhile, good ol' fashioned American capitalism has turned Bozeman into one of the country's most out-of-control property markets.
None of that is new, just context. What is new is that Montana joined 13 other states to sue the federal government to allow new leases on oil-and-gas projects on federal land. The lawsuit won, for now.
This is who we are, as Montanans. We are a people that support oil and gas interests over the natural environment. We tolerate worsening forest fires if it means we can get rich. We will sue Washington, D.C. on behalf of the oil and gas industry. It's who we are. Obviously. We just did it.
And if you disagree, well you are analyzing words, not actions. We voted for this government — overwhelmingly, I might add. If democracy is meant to represent the voices of the people, then it is clear that Montanans want to strip Mother Nature for all of her jewels and leave her naked for the next generations.
We might go hunt, go hike, go ski or even wander into the Bob Marshall wilderness. We might tell ourselves this means we love nature. But we don't. Not really. People lie to themselves all the time.
We should at least have the courage to look ourselves in the mirror for what we really are: People who would rather live in Manhattan, New York than Manhattan, Montana.