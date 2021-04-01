Killing a wolf, breaking the law. It makes us so sad that we have to call you our governor.
We wonder, honestly, what you were thinking. We worry that you don't think, but act from a place of entitlement and don't even realize how outrageous your behavior is to most Montanans (indeed to most Americans and beyond).
We need someone leading us who is honorable. We need someone who cares about the environment, who cares about climate change. We need someone who cares about and listens to real people, everyone across the political and social and cultural spectrum, not just the rich and powerful and single minded.
But first — is it seriously so much to ask? — We need you to stop embarrassing us by body slamming news people and killing wolves and breaking laws.
Montanans need you to be better, Mr. Gianforte.