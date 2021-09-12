Letter to the editor: Montanans have the opportunity to help people in need John Shellenberger Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At last, the United States no longer has military operatives in Afghanistan — but now has a large number of Afghan refugees to place, people who have aided military forces while American troops were present there. This is in addition to the displaced people who have been waiting at the Mexican border to seek asylum.These are only a small part of the refugee populations around the world: in Asia, Africa and the Americas — 25.9 million people. Some Americans protest that the United States should admit no more refugees, despite the fact that most Americans are here because they or their forebears were also refugees. Missoula is the only city in Montana that welcomes refugees from other countries. Yet, Helena, Billings, Whitefish, Great Falls and Bozeman have strong economies, educational services and other resources that could provide accommodations for people who have been expelled from their original homes. It’s easy to ignore those whose trouble and despair is out of sight. But, were any of us in such a predicament, we would hope there were others who would understand and could offer assistance.The opportunity to help others who need help is presenting itself now before Montanans. Let’s see how magnanimous the people of Montana can be. John Shellenberger, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Refugee Montana Politics Missoula Bozeman Montanans American United States Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Rosendale cares about Montana, is a friend to vets Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana's vaccine 'discrimination' law is shameful Posted: 12 a.m. Trump rule reversal expands protections for Montana waterways Posted: 12 a.m. 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen Posted: 5 p.m. Looking south: Development and the shifting face of south Bozeman Posted: Sep. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back