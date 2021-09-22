Support Local Journalism


The major issues of our day are painfully politicized.

Here’s one that’s not: protecting cold, clear, clean water in Montana’s rivers and streams with the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.

Introduced recently in the U.S. Senate, the bill is that rare unifying event that brings together everyone who loves recreation, pristine natural landscapes, and the economy. But don’t take my word for it: 79% of Montanans — with broad, coalition support among Republicans, Independents and Democrats alike — support its passage into law. In fact, the act is so obviously the right thing to do for Montana that 3,000 businesses as well as every major conservation group in the state support it!

I commend Sen. Jon Tester for sponsoring this balanced legislation. It safeguards 385 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers, bolsters our state’s two largest sectors (agriculture and outdoor recreation) and doesn’t infringe on private property rights.

Montana’s congressional delegation has a long history of bipartisan support for our state’s unique natural resources. In 2018, Steve Daines voted for the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, permanently protecting that spectacular ecosystem.

Our rivers sustain pastimes such as fishing, rafting and bird hunting; their beauty is the envy of the world over. They are part of the reason that 3.4 million people visited our state parks in 2020, buttressing our $7.1 billion tourist economy. By championing this bill, Sens. Tester and Daines can again demonstrate the national leadership that we expect from our elected officials.

I hope readers will applaud Jon Tester for sponsoring this legislation. I also hope they will encourage Steve Daines to renew his advocacy for natural resources. Working together, our state’s senators can shepherd the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to the Senate floor for a vote. Protecting our legacy rivers is nothing less than Montana and Montanans deserve.

Andrew Harris

Bozeman

