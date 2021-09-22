Letter to the editor: Montanans deserve to have their rivers protected Andrew Harris Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The major issues of our day are painfully politicized.Here’s one that’s not: protecting cold, clear, clean water in Montana’s rivers and streams with the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.Introduced recently in the U.S. Senate, the bill is that rare unifying event that brings together everyone who loves recreation, pristine natural landscapes, and the economy. But don’t take my word for it: 79% of Montanans — with broad, coalition support among Republicans, Independents and Democrats alike — support its passage into law. In fact, the act is so obviously the right thing to do for Montana that 3,000 businesses as well as every major conservation group in the state support it!I commend Sen. Jon Tester for sponsoring this balanced legislation. It safeguards 385 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers, bolsters our state’s two largest sectors (agriculture and outdoor recreation) and doesn’t infringe on private property rights. Montana’s congressional delegation has a long history of bipartisan support for our state’s unique natural resources. In 2018, Steve Daines voted for the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, permanently protecting that spectacular ecosystem.Our rivers sustain pastimes such as fishing, rafting and bird hunting; their beauty is the envy of the world over. They are part of the reason that 3.4 million people visited our state parks in 2020, buttressing our $7.1 billion tourist economy. By championing this bill, Sens. Tester and Daines can again demonstrate the national leadership that we expect from our elected officials.I hope readers will applaud Jon Tester for sponsoring this legislation. I also hope they will encourage Steve Daines to renew his advocacy for natural resources. Working together, our state’s senators can shepherd the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to the Senate floor for a vote. Protecting our legacy rivers is nothing less than Montana and Montanans deserve. Andrew HarrisBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jon Tester Montanans Steve Daines Politics Parliament Montana Headwaters Legacy Act U.s. Senate Democrats River Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Stop with the denial, confront the harsh realities Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support our health care workers, wear a mask Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Budget bill the best shot to address climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County growth plan adopted Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccination for our survival, the welfare of others Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back