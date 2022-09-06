Ryan Zinke resigned as secretary of Interior after facing 18 federal misconduct investigations. The first to leave a checkered administration, after four months. He faced a criminal investigation over a sweetheart 2017 land deal with Halliburton. A deal that greatly benefited Zinke’s family, then he coincidentally allowed fracking on public lands, of great benefit to Halliburton. In a normal political system, he would’ve been indicted.
He was also investigated for charging taxpayers $25,000 for security on a personal vacation to Greece and Turkey. He was caught delaying a casino application from Montana Tribes shortly after he met with lobbyist from MGM International, a company that would have been hurt by the Tribe’s casino. The IG specifically said he lied about that matter. If Zinke is elected to office, he has a good chance of leaving in disgrace. Republicans know this, that’s why he barely scraped by in the primary.
Montanans deserve better. Zinke epitomizes the kind of politician Montanans have come to despise, politicians who are out for their own good rather than the good of Montanans. His opponent for the western district race is Monica Tranel, a true Montanan with a lifelong history for working for the good of Montanans.
Billy McWilliams
Bozeman
