I grew up in the 1980s and learned about being “gay” from the news. It was a revelation to me, as I had been taught about sex using the heteronormative and patriarchal model. I always had a belief that we should make this wild life as fun as possible for each other. But when I was in nursing school, I had an experience that cemented this view.
It was during my rotation in a psychological unit, caring for a man in his 50s. This man had intractable depression and had suffered for decades. They had tried every single treatment available and had moved on to electro-convulsive therapy for his depression. This man was gay. At a time when he wasn’t “allowed” to be gay. And so he had done everything society had asked of him. He had married a woman, fathered children, held a job. And as a result he was left an absolute shell of a person. The injustice of this bit at me hard and still does. That was his one life. I realized that no human should be made to live a life that isn’t authentic. This life we each have is precious and it is short. To waste this beautiful life trying to fit into someone else’s mold is a life I would not wish on anyone.
The current Montana legislative majority is putting forward bills attacking the freedom of our fellow citizens to live full lives. The American West was founded as a place where people could break free from restrictive societies. A place where we are grateful for our neighbors because they show up for us when we need them. Our freedom loving state will not stand for anti-LGBTQ legislation. Communicate with your elected officials. Tell them we will not stand for it.
Katy Osterloth
Bozeman
