I have heard countless stories of rape at Montana State University campus fraternities, and I am among them. In 2007, as an undergraduate at MSU, I was locked into a closet by a member of a fraternity at a fraternity house (i.e., I was kidnapped) and when he attempted to rape me, I fought him and screamed loudly enough that he finally let me out. I didn't report it, because I was 18 and afraid.
On a recent morning I received a shocking email from the MSU Alert System. The subject read, "Timely Warning: Sexual Violence," and the email notified me (a student and employee in the MSU system) that the university "received multiple reports of sexual violence and sexual misconduct at fraternity social gatherings that occurred over this past Halloween weekend." The next line reads, appallingly, "The purpose of this email is to advise students who attend large parties and events that they should be mindful of the safety risk." It warns potential victims not to go out at night alone, not to leave their drinks unattended, and to look after their friends. The only notice to potential offenders: "Forcing sexual contact on another person without consent is against both the law and MSU policy," as well as notes about how being drunk does not give you an excuse to rape.
I didn't report my 2007 attempted rape because of the same rhetoric that the university itself continues to spew some 15 years later: I was alone with my attacker, and I managed to let them put something in my drink. Shame on me, I thought.
No longer.
Shame on you, Montana State University.
Shame on you.
Kate Beaudoin
Bozeman
