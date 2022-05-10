I found it interesting to see a special meeting being held to gain feedback on a $50,000,000 donation made by Greg Gianforte and the naming of a new campus building in his name. I'd like to know where this negative attitude is coming from. Bozeman, Montana, was named after John Bozeman. Thank heavens he wasn't a rich man. Look at the number of Bozeman streets named after our presidents. Did the founding fathers check the presidents' net worth before they named these streets?
Having Livingston as my hometown, it originated as a Railroad town, built by the Northern Pacific Railroad buying our land from the United States — and the township of Livingston's name — is named after a railroad official from St. Paul-Minneapolis named 'Livingston', as well as our streets, Callender, Lewis, Clark, Cambridge, and Crawford, but did we balk because of these men's wealth? Not even.
When I was at MSU in '72,'73, and '74, the campus was full of love and brotherhood and Christian organizations that welcomed everyone from everywhere. Even the Student Union Building named where I worked was later renamed after Mr. Strand, and no one balked.
Check out Greg Gianforte's philanthropic record, and then hang your head in shame — that only two voiced their opinions in favor of naming a building after him; an out-of-stater that has given so much to so many causes. Anyone remember RightNow Technologies? Hello! What has happened to the atmosphere of love and respect and gratitude that once existed at MSU.
Even Billings, along with Bozeman, has streets named after former governors. Families and children's hospitals, and schools and communities are being destroyed in Ukraine and MSU is involved it's own small war over what?
You've got to be kidding.
