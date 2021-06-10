In a recent Chronicle article about CRT, MSU spokesperson Michael Becker gives lip service to the assertion that free speech is a part of the college experience “That right is integral to a university and its free and open exchange of ideas and diverse points of view … .” CRT is a symptom of a larger campus issue, lack of ideological diversity and true inclusiveness for all students.
I attended MSU as an undergrad and earned a master’s degree there. I worked for 17 years as an instructor and tutor. As a conservative and Christian, I knew I had to always choose my words carefully or risk being fired.
How did I get the message that my world view was not welcome? In all the years, I worked as a tutor helping students write better papers, I encountered only one assigned book that questioned the liberal mindset. As a grad student, there were no conservative professors from whom I could get support. I felt very alone.
If Christians were mentioned at all in books it was to blame them for historical atrocities. I was in a history class where the subtitle of the book we read could have been “why Ronald Reagan was a bad president.” In a genetics class, the professor talked about “those stupid pro-lifers.” I sat in an English class where a professor ridiculed something a Christian student had written on an evaluation.
I loved the students, I love learning in an academic setting, but when I quit, it was because I was tired of going into a war zone every day and wondering, “is there anybody here like me.”
My story is anecdotal. If the university was truly committed to “diverse” opinions, they would welcome conservative voices as well as those espousing liberal ideas.