The Chronicle and other news sources cover local area high school sports and college level major sports well with great photos and good journalism. National sports seem to be covered ad nauseum.
However, there has not been a whisper of news about the outstanding MSU Rodeo Team successes recently. The MSU Bobcat Rodeo Team has competed well during the regional fall rodeos and sits No. 2 in the Big Sky Region. They also have done extremely well nationally.
Bode Spring, Bozeman High School graduate, is first in Steer Wrestling in National Collegiate Rodeo Association standings. Bode is third nationally as All Around Cowboy.
Caleb Meeks, outstanding rodeo competitor from Geraldine, sits in third place in bronc riding nationally.
Jaden Whitman earned No. 3 spot nationally in steer wrestling.
Jacee Currin and Tayla Moeykens are No. 6 and No. 7 respectively, nationally in women’s all around standings after their stellar performances in several events.
These and other Bobcat rodeo team members have placed high regionally, as well as nationally, in a number of events.
These rodeo athletes and their horses work and train long and hard to improve their skills and compete at the highest level. Their great successes regionally and nationally are certainly newsworthy!
Dick Shockley
Gallatin Gateway
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.