The Chronicle and other news sources cover local area high school sports and college level major sports well with great photos and good journalism. National sports seem to be covered ad nauseum.

However, there has not been a whisper of news about the outstanding MSU Rodeo Team successes recently. The MSU Bobcat Rodeo Team has competed well during the regional fall rodeos and sits No. 2 in the Big Sky Region. They also have done extremely well nationally.

Bode Spring, Bozeman High School graduate, is first in Steer Wrestling in National Collegiate Rodeo Association standings. Bode is third nationally as All Around Cowboy.

