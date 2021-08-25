Letter to the editor: Montana State's decision on masks comes as a shock Thyrza Zabriskie Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The headline on Thursday shocked me. What is going on at MSU that President Cruzado wrote that masks are needed, but not required indoors?This risks the health of students, faculty, administration and all staff! I’ll add also at risk now are those of us who live, work, or go downtown! I read that faculty are not happy. I guess the University Health Department may not be happy. I wonder if the MSU administration is afraid of angering wealthy anti-mask alum donors. Thyrza ZabriskieBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Administration Donor Politics Education Health Headline Alum Decision Faculty Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Andersen, Rene Jason Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: A response to the Chronicle's Vietnamese food truck article Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Letter-writer should search for useful solutions Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Remembering a friend who was larger than life Posted: 12 a.m. Montana governor encourages vaccination, won't mandate it Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back