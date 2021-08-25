Support Local Journalism


The headline on Thursday shocked me. What is going on at MSU that President Cruzado wrote that masks are needed, but not required indoors?

This risks the health of students, faculty, administration and all staff! I’ll add also at risk now are those of us who live, work, or go downtown!

I read that faculty are not happy. I guess the University Health Department may not be happy. I wonder if the MSU administration is afraid of angering wealthy anti-mask alum donors.

Thyrza Zabriskie

Bozeman

