As a Bozeman resident, Montana taxpayer, and proud Montana University System graduate, I strongly oppose naming yet another MSU landmark in honor of Gov. Greg Gianforte and his family. Doing so would violate the Montana Board of Regents' own policy, not to mention besmirch the reputation of Montana State University as a top research university.
Some other opponents will talk about the conflict of interest inherent in a currently serving politician using his own vast personal wealth to purchase influence in Montana. Others may mention Gianforte's physical assault of a reporter asking a simple question about health insurance. Still more will discuss his family's longstanding religious war against the LGBTQ+ community, or their funding of a school that discriminates against special education students. All of these are important considerations.
However, I would like to address the incongruity of MSU lionizing a family that consistently funds anti-science initiatives, including a "museum" dedicated to discrediting the theory of evolution. This museum promotes the notion that the Earth is 6,000 years old, that humans and dinosaurs walked the planet at the same time, and that dinosaurs were on Noah's Ark.
Gianforte himself rejects evolution and is a climate change skeptic. His scientifically unsupported views on "herd immunity" have contributed to Montana's staggering COVID-19 death toll — 3,363 Montanans and counting. And, although he personally has benefited from the protection of vaccines, Gianforte has also financially supported prominent anti-vaccine politicians and policies.
I can't help but wonder what the late vaccinologist Maurice Hilleman, one of MSU's most world-changing graduates, would think of his alma mater contributing to the ongoing process of whitewashing the Gianforte family's extreme views. I hope that MSU will consider the message they are sending about their institution and reject this proposal.
