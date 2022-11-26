On Monday, Nov. 3 the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Montana State University received multiple reports of sexual assault at fraternity social gatherings over the Halloween weekend. Think about that for a minute. Multiple reports. One wonders how many assaults went unreported, as most sexual assaults do (PBS News Hour reports the US Justice Department estimates that 80% of campus sexual assaults are never reported to police). This is a public safety emergency. MSU needs to create a zero tolerance policy toward rapists and immediately redouble their efforts to stop sexual assault on and around campus.
According to the article MSU claims to take allegations of sexual violence seriously and to make campus safety a top priority. Merely reminding would-be victims to protect themselves by issuing an email that is required by federal law is not enough to make that claim. It’s a slap on the wrist to would-be attackers and a slap in the face to survivors and future victims of sexual assaults. Telling people to be more careful to avoid sexual assault blames past victims by implying they were responsible for their own victimization by not being careful enough. Baloney. Rapists are criminals and need to be treated as such.
MSU needs to act aggressively to bring justice to the victims and make changes that will truly address campus safety. What security measures are they taking? What trainings are being done? What new safety measures have been added for future party weekends?
The campus community and the Bozeman community deserve better than this. The CDC estimates that over 50% of women and 33% of men have experienced or will experience sexual violence in their lifetimes. MSU needs to pursue aggressive action to stop sexual violence on campus now.
Marcia Kaveney
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.