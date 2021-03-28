Several months ago I spoke with one of my neighbors as she packed up her belongings to leave Montana State University’s Family and Graduate Housing (FGH) forever. She had been asked to leave and find housing elsewhere after living in FGH for several years as a faculty member. Nearly six months later, her apartment sits empty.
These evictions have become a common theme throughout my neighborhood; four of the six apartments adjacent to my residence are currently vacant. Old flyers remain hanging on the doors of empty apartments for weeks, painting a picture of the growing displacement of families throughout the FGH community.
MSU has evicted and continues to evict over 70 faculty and staff — potentially representing hundreds of people when including their family members — into a housing market disaster. Young children in the school zones near MSU are being uprooted and many of these families are being forced out of Bozeman altogether. Although eviction and displacement stories are not unique for countless families throughout the Bozeman community, they could have been easily avoided for these particular families.
As one of Bozeman’s largest employers, MSU has the responsibility to make compassionate decisions that prioritize and value the people they employ. Apparently, these apartments were needed so desperately that MSU was willing to evict families amidst an affordable housing crisis and global pandemic. The months go by, yet these units remain unoccupied.
