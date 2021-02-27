I have been working hard trying to get Montana to join the “Convention of States." Many of us have. “Convention of States” is a project to get states involved in having State Conventions. These conventions would be called to meet and discuss putting forward a few amendments. One amendment that has been discussed is term limits.
Per article 5 of the US Constitution, it gives us the people the right as states to introduce amendments for consideration to be voted on by the people. The founders did this so we had a way to fix things. Senators who represent this district just voted no and killed it in Senate. It could be easily brought back by the Montana Senate. Fifteen states have already passed it. It takes 34 States to introduce amendments. It takes 38 States to ratify any amendment to the US Constitution.
There is a lot to do to stop the destruction of America but this would be a great start. Please contact your Senator and if he/she does not get the “Convention of States” passed, primary these false reps out for good.
