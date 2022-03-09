On Feb. 23, the states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico announced their plan to create hydrogen energy hubs. The plan is forward thinking, scoping economic development and new jobs for the states involved. Additionally, the effort will help create the infrastructure for using a non-carbon based fuel in multiple arenas, including for transportation. When produced without fossil fuels — say via electrolysis powered by wind or solar — using hydrogen can be a great step forward in decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels.
Why is Montana not participating in this plan — we’re invited — which would create jobs for Montanans, Gov. Gianforte?
Surely Montana is aware of the potential of hydrogen use as a new job creator for our state. To wit, late in his final term Governor Bullock convened his Climate Solutions Council, some 30 Montanans working to help scope new jobs for Montanans while we transition to a greener, less carbon-intensive future. The council developed 50 recommendations. One section of the report described plans for the creation of innovation hubs and advance manufacturing, including the "Southwest Montana Renewable Hydrogen and Advanced Energy Storage Innovation Cluster."
I was honored to sit on Gov. Bullock’s council. To date I’ve heard nothing from the Gianforte administration indicating they are using (or even considering) our work. I hope I’m simply out of the loop. I hope our new governor will someday take some positive leadership steps to improve our state's economy, while also improving the planet.
Is that too much to ask?
