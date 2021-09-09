Letter to the editor: Montana Republicans turning our world upside down Rob Gregoire Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana’s Republicans have turned our world upside-down. Last year COVID-19 wreaked havoc in a Billings nursing home. Thirty-six staff and 56 of the 59 residents were infected with Covid. Sixteen of those residents died. Nonetheless, local Republican Reps. Jedediah Hinkle and Jennifer Carlson sponsored a bill that made it illegal for that nursing home, or any business, to avoid such tragedies by requiring employees to be vaccinated. They claim the law is about “freedom.” It passed.A recent guest opinion by Bozeman-area Democrats called out Hinkle and Carlson because their “freedom” law not only stomps on a business owner’s rights, but it puts the owner, fellow employees, patients, clients, and the public at risk from Covid.Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings and majority leader of Montana’s House of Representatives, responded with an extremely condescending editorial distorting the Democrats’ message. She called it “rhetoric” that was “over the top” and “dangerous.” She said the Democrats’ editorial “invites threats and violence” against Hinkle and Carlson. Then she linked the editorial to a lunatic who shot five U.S. Congressmen. Meanwhile, Hinkle is calling New York City’s Covid rule “Marxist garbage” on his Facebook page.So Montana’s top Republicans think “freedom” is dictating how small businesses must be run even if it puts the owner’s life at risk, and rules designed to protect the public are “Marxist.” Then they accuse Democrats of being so dangerous that Republican U.S. Congressmen are getting shot. Good grief Republicans, stop your insanity. Rob GregoireBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jedediah Hinkle Democrats Republicans Politics Covid-19 Jennifer Carlson Sue Vinton Republican Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: No better candidate for mayoral seat than Cunningham Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. considers himself a master of many disciplines Posted: 12 a.m. Montana FWP director talks hunting regs, other changes at Bozeman meeting Posted: 5:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: We must take action to eliminate plastic bags Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Trump will soon face the consequences of his actions Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back