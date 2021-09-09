Support Local Journalism


Montana’s Republicans have turned our world upside-down. Last year COVID-19 wreaked havoc in a Billings nursing home. Thirty-six staff and 56 of the 59 residents were infected with Covid. Sixteen of those residents died. Nonetheless, local Republican Reps. Jedediah Hinkle and Jennifer Carlson sponsored a bill that made it illegal for that nursing home, or any business, to avoid such tragedies by requiring employees to be vaccinated. They claim the law is about “freedom.” It passed.

A recent guest opinion by Bozeman-area Democrats called out Hinkle and Carlson because their “freedom” law not only stomps on a business owner’s rights, but it puts the owner, fellow employees, patients, clients, and the public at risk from Covid.

Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings and majority leader of Montana’s House of Representatives, responded with an extremely condescending editorial distorting the Democrats’ message. She called it “rhetoric” that was “over the top” and “dangerous.” She said the Democrats’ editorial “invites threats and violence” against Hinkle and Carlson. Then she linked the editorial to a lunatic who shot five U.S. Congressmen.

Meanwhile, Hinkle is calling New York City’s Covid rule “Marxist garbage” on his Facebook page.

So Montana’s top Republicans think “freedom” is dictating how small businesses must be run even if it puts the owner’s life at risk, and rules designed to protect the public are “Marxist.” Then they accuse Democrats of being so dangerous that Republican U.S. Congressmen are getting shot. Good grief Republicans, stop your insanity.

Rob Gregoire

Bozeman

