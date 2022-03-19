Despite what we are told by our “leaders,” Montana is a relatively high-tax state. One of the most egregious tax policy problems we have is how property taxes on our homes are assessed and collected. Montana effectively weaponizes property taxes such that many Montanans are taxed out of their homes. They do this by adjusting taxation regularly based on market value. In bygone times this may have not been particularly burdensome to homeowners. But now, yearly increases in property values have driven our taxes to the point that many Montanans can no longer afford their homes, some resorting to selling and finding themselves living out of an RV they may own.
When the property is sold, the new buyer would pay property taxes based on the then current assessed market value of the property. Not taxing us out of our homes is something that should achieve broad bipartisan support though, predictably, real estate concerns don’t like it because less turnover equals less profit for them (follow the money). This approach works very well in many states and would work well for Montana homeowners and businesses (less taxes paid equals more available to spend). Let’s do all we can to get behind this initiative while also asking why our “leadership” doesn’t propose ideas to curb taxation on our homes and protect home ownership.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.