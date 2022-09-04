Gallatin Rest Home along with many other nursing homes in Montana are struggling financially and may be eliminated. According to the Montana Health Association, approximately 70% of public nursing home patients are unable to pay for their own care. Montana Medicaid pays for these recipients at the current rate of $212 per day ($6,300 per month) while the actual cost of care is $300 per day ($9,000 per month). No facility can remain viable under these circumstances. Our state's nursing homes have financial problems because Montana Medicaid doesn't even come close to covering the reasonable costs of caring for our elderly. The state isn't paying for the care they are asking the facilities to provide.
County taxpayers are being asked to subsidize the state, which isn't paying its fair share, in order to keep our last standing local nursing home open and make sure their community residents have a place to go when they are old and sick and need care. On Aug. 9, Gallatin County commissioners held a hearing regarding the financial issues affecting Gallatin Rest Home. Many residents, including myself, provided personal testimony regarding the importance of this facility in our lives. United, the three Gallatin County Commissioners agreed that this is any extremely important service in our County and they voted in favor of running a nine mill levy this fall to help cover operational and capital needs. They also noted that the real solution lies with Montana increasing its Medicaid reimbursement rates.
As Montana citizens, please contact our governor along with legislators and let them know the importance of Gallatin Rest Home and other nursing homes in providing "Long-term Care" along with "Rehabilitative Services" in our community. As long-time residents of Bozeman, my wife and I intend on doing this.
Jack and Diana Pollari
Bozeman
