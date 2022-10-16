Let the news come to you

Montana’s teacher pay is a disgrace.

As a business owner, I know that paying good rates gets me the best people. I also have to “meet the market rate” to maintain my advantage with new hires. Employees in-turn perform better, because they know their needs are met, so they can focus on their work, not their rent.

So what message is Montana sending to our teachers, our kids, and our communities by offering the lowest base teacher salary in the nation? And then, why are all Montana teachers paid the same base rate, despite the location they serve, and the market prices they must reside in?

