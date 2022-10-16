As a business owner, I know that paying good rates gets me the best people. I also have to “meet the market rate” to maintain my advantage with new hires. Employees in-turn perform better, because they know their needs are met, so they can focus on their work, not their rent.
So what message is Montana sending to our teachers, our kids, and our communities by offering the lowest base teacher salary in the nation? And then, why are all Montana teachers paid the same base rate, despite the location they serve, and the market prices they must reside in?
$32,495 base teacher pay? That’s embarrassing Montana.
Essentially, the message from the state government is that Montana doesn’t value essential education. It’s that simple. Montana values facilities over pay. Sports centers. School choice for whatever religious version of education people want. Why not a school of Scientology? That’ll help our economy.
No, Montana’s government does not value the foundational core of the American dream: education.
Without strong public education, we are toast. “Fewer than half of Montana students are reading at or above grade level, at 46.1 percent, and just 36.5 percent are proficient in math, according to data released this month from the Montana Office of Public Instruction.” This issue degrades our state, with lasting ripple effects. Lockdowns certainly hurt, but we can't make the needed turn around without high quality people.
So, politicians ask “Why can’t we get more teachers? Why are they leaving the state?” 1,000 educator roles left unfilled. But don’t forget, these politicians repeatedly vote to raise their own salaries to match inflation.
Meanwhile, they are sitting on a $1 billion tax surplus and are scratching their heads over what to do with it.
Pay the teachers market rates.
Parker Jones
Bozeman
