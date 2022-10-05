The Montana Supreme Court is under attack because the “right to privacy” provision protects a women’s right to make her reproductive health decisions and not have them dictated by right wing politicians.
If you doubt this threat, consider that earlier this year Montana Republican legislator Brad Tschida said “The womb is the only organ in a woman’s body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being,” “It is truly a sanctuary,” and at an anti-abortion meeting in 2019 Sen. Steve Daines said “The science is clear. Life begins at conception.” The logical extension of Daines’ comment is that most common forms of contraception should be illegal. Without doubt Montana Republicans want to control women’s reproductive choices.
No woman likes the idea of an abortion. But no woman wants the likes of Tschida and Daines telling them what they can and cannot do regarding their bodies and their choices regarding having children. When you hear these misogynist Republican politicians attacking the Montana Constitution or Montana Supreme Court justices like Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who are charged with interpreting it, that is exactly what they aim to do.
This is why we have to reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson in November.
Cara Wilder
Bozeman
